Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Red Sox have +110 odds to win. A 7.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Seattle games have finished below the set point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this stretch was 8.7 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 67 total times this season. They've finished 36-31 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Seattle has a 27-24 record (winning 52.9% of its games).

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 105 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-52-2).

The Mariners have a 4-10-0 record ATS this season (covering only 28.6% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-25 25-26 19-18 35-31 41-37 13-12

