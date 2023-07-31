How to Watch the Mariners vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas hit the field against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Monday at T-Mobile Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Red Sox Player Props
|Mariners vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in MLB action with 125 total home runs.
- Seattle is 23rd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (475 total).
- The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.192).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- George Kirby will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.49 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Kirby is looking to record his 16th quality start of the season.
- Kirby is trying to pick up his 17th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- In four of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Twins
|W 9-7
|Away
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/26/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Joe Ryan
|7/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Tommy Henry
|7/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Merrill Kelly
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Nick Pivetta
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brayan Bello
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kutter Crawford
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Reid Detmers
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.