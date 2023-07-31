On Monday, July 31 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (54-51) host the Boston Red Sox (56-49) at T-Mobile Park. George Kirby will get the call for the Mariners, while Nick Pivetta will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-130). The matchup's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.49 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (7-5, 4.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Mariners and Red Sox game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-130), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 67 times and won 36, or 53.7%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 29-24 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (54.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Mariners have a 3-2 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 29, or 53.7%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 21 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Boston has a perfect record of 3-0.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Ty France 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win AL West +1600 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.