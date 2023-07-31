Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Mike Ford (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .238 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 41.3% of his games this year (19 of 46), Ford has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 19.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has had an RBI in 15 games this season (32.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 46 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.259
|AVG
|.222
|.322
|OBP
|.288
|.556
|SLG
|.528
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|22/4
|K/BB
|27/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pivetta (7-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up three hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
