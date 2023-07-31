Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, July 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39 games this season (37.1%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.227
|AVG
|.250
|.277
|OBP
|.299
|.404
|SLG
|.412
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|31
|76/13
|K/BB
|65/12
|2
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Pivetta (7-5) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up three hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
