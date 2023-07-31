Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, July 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 39 games this season (37.1%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 51 .227 AVG .250 .277 OBP .299 .404 SLG .412 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 27 RBI 31 76/13 K/BB 65/12 2 SB 3

