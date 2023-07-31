Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Tom Murphy (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Pivetta. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .285 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Murphy enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.
- In 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (12.5%).
- He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.274
|AVG
|.295
|.348
|OBP
|.308
|.597
|SLG
|.557
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|9
|21/6
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pivetta (7-5) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
