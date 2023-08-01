As of December 31 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, rank them 17th in the league.

Watch the Broncos this season on Fubo!

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Denver Betting Insights

Denver put together a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of six Broncos games last season went over the point total.

Denver totaled 325.1 yards per game offensively last year (21st in ), and it surrendered 320 yards per game (seventh) on defense.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won only one game on the road.

As the underdog, Denver picked up only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-5.

The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC overall.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Wilson also rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

On the ground with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, catching 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Josey Jewell registered 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games last year.

Bet on Broncos to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2200 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2200 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

Odds are current as of August 1 at 5:33 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.