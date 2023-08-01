Cal Raleigh -- batting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 1 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (72) this season while batting .231 with 33 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has had a hit in 51 of 91 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 20 times (22.0%).

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (13.2%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (26 of 91), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (41.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .241 AVG .220 .301 OBP .312 .438 SLG .447 16 XBH 17 8 HR 8 21 RBI 22 44/13 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings