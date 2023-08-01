Tuesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (55-51) and the Boston Red Sox (56-50) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryce Miller (7-3) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (7-6) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have won 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has a record of 37-31, a 54.4% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 15th in the majors with 481 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule