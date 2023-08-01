The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox take the field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Julio Rodriguez and Justin Turner have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB play with 127 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .397.

The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.233).

Seattle has the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (481 total runs).

The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.193).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (7-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Miller is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the year in this outing.

Miller will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Bryce Miller Joe Ryan 7/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Tommy Henry 7/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Bryan Woo Brandon Pfaadt 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away Luis Castillo Merrill Kelly 7/31/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home George Kirby Nick Pivetta 8/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Bryce Miller Brayan Bello 8/2/2023 Red Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Shohei Ohtani 8/4/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels - Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Griffin Canning

