When the Seattle Mariners (55-51) and Boston Red Sox (56-50) match up at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, August 1, Bryce Miller will get the nod for the Mariners, while the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello to the mound. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at -105. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (7-3, 3.96 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.66 ERA)

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

The Mariners have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 37 (54.4%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 37-31 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (54.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have come away with 29 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 25-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Ty France 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd

