Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:35 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.217 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 106), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (37.7%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (16.0%).
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (34.9%), including six games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.227
|AVG
|.250
|.277
|OBP
|.299
|.401
|SLG
|.412
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|31
|78/13
|K/BB
|65/12
|2
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (133 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.66 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
