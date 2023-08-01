The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.217 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has homered in 14.2% of his games in 2023 (15 of 106), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (37.7%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (16.0%).

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (34.9%), including six games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .227 AVG .250 .277 OBP .299 .401 SLG .412 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 28 RBI 31 78/13 K/BB 65/12 2 SB 3

