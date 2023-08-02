Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle with 72 hits, batting .229 this season with 33 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in 51 of 92 games this year (55.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.7%).

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.3% of his games this season, Raleigh has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .238 AVG .220 .306 OBP .312 .433 SLG .447 16 XBH 17 8 HR 8 21 RBI 22 45/15 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 0

