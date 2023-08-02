Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Moore is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red SoxAugust 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 28 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .174 with two doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Moore has gotten a hit in five of 20 games this season (25.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Moore has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.182
|AVG
|.167
|.280
|OBP
|.259
|.409
|SLG
|.542
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|5
|8/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 134 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Crawford (5-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.74 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
