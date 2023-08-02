Wednesday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (55-52) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (57-50) at 4:10 PM ET (on August 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (9-5, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (5-5, 3.74 ERA).

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 69 times and won 37, or 53.6%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 34 of its 62 games, or 54.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 485 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule