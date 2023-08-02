On Wednesday, August 2 at 4:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (55-52) host the Boston Red Sox (57-50) at T-Mobile Park. Logan Gilbert will get the nod for the Mariners, while Kutter Crawford will take the mound for the Red Sox.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (9-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (5-5, 3.74 ERA)

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 37, or 53.6%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 34-28 record (winning 54.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 30, or 53.6%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 23 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165) Mike Ford 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+230) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd

