Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mike Ford (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .231 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
- Ford has gotten a hit in 19 of 47 games this year (40.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (14.9%).
- In 19.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ford has driven in a run in 15 games this season (31.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (27.7%), including four games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.241
|AVG
|.222
|.302
|OBP
|.288
|.517
|SLG
|.528
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|24/4
|K/BB
|27/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (134 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (5-5) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.74, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
