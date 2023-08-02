A pair of the league's top scorers take the court -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.6 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.3) -- when the Dallas Wings (14-11) visit the Seattle Storm (6-19) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX.

Storm vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Wings

Seattle's 78.7 points per game are only 3.9 fewer points than the 82.6 Dallas allows to opponents.

Seattle's 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Dallas has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

This season, the Storm have a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

Seattle is making 35.2% of its shots from three-point range, which is just 1.6 percentage points greater than the 33.6% Dallas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm are 4-8 in games when the team makes more than 33.6% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 39.8 rebounds per game, outrebounding Seattle by 5.9 boards per contest.

Storm Recent Performance