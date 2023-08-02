On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.227 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

In 62.3% of his games this season (66 of 106), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (25.5%) he recorded more than one.

In 14.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .227 AVG .250 .277 OBP .299 .401 SLG .412 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 28 RBI 31 78/13 K/BB 65/12 2 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings