Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.227 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Seattle Mariners play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 62.3% of his games this season (66 of 106), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (25.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.227
|AVG
|.250
|.277
|OBP
|.299
|.401
|SLG
|.412
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|31
|78/13
|K/BB
|65/12
|2
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.74, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.