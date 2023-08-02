Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tom Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Red Sox Player Props
|Mariners vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Red Sox
|Mariners vs Red Sox Odds
|Mariners vs Red Sox Prediction
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .286 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Murphy will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this season (61.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (19.5%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this season (34.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.277
|AVG
|.295
|.347
|OBP
|.308
|.585
|SLG
|.557
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|9
|22/6
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Crawford (5-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.74 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.