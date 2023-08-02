Tom Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .688 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is batting .286 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • Murphy will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last games.
  • Murphy has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this season (61.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (24.4%).
  • He has gone deep in eight games this season (19.5%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Murphy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 14 games this season (34.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 19
.277 AVG .295
.347 OBP .308
.585 SLG .557
10 XBH 10
5 HR 3
7 RBI 9
22/6 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • The Red Sox will send Crawford (5-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.74 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
