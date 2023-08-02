The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (batting .297 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .255 with 26 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

In 65 of 104 games this year (62.5%) France has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

France has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this season (31 of 104), with more than one RBI seven times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year (46 of 104), with two or more runs 10 times (9.6%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 47 .255 AVG .255 .330 OBP .319 .418 SLG .323 22 XBH 11 6 HR 1 28 RBI 12 41/14 K/BB 40/9 1 SB 0

