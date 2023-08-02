Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Red Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (batting .297 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Read More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .255 with 26 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- In 65 of 104 games this year (62.5%) France has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- France has had at least one RBI in 29.8% of his games this season (31 of 104), with more than one RBI seven times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year (46 of 104), with two or more runs 10 times (9.6%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|.255
|AVG
|.255
|.330
|OBP
|.319
|.418
|SLG
|.323
|22
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|28
|RBI
|12
|41/14
|K/BB
|40/9
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (134 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (5-5) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.74 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
