Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:35 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .811 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on August 3 at 9:38 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle with 73 hits, batting .230 this season with 34 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has recorded a hit in 52 of 93 games this year (55.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.5%).
- In 14.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.238
|AVG
|.220
|.304
|OBP
|.312
|.446
|SLG
|.447
|17
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|45/15
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Ohtani looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went nine scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.51), ninth in WHIP (1.077), and fourth in K/9 (11.6).
