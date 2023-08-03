The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 13 doubles and 18 walks while hitting .223.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 58 games this season.

Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (31.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.8% of his games this year (19 of 58), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .211 AVG .253 .289 OBP .298 .281 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings