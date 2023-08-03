Mariners vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 3
The Los Angeles Angels (56-53) host the Seattle Mariners (56-52) to start a four-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with first pitch at 9:38 PM ET on Thursday. The Angels are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Mariners a series win over the Red Sox.
The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (9-5) for the Angels and Bryan Woo (1-3) for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (9-5, 3.51 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (1-3, 4.96 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.96 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.96, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
- Woo has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Woo will try to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 10 outings this season.
Bryan Woo vs. Angels
- The opposing Angels offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.446) and ranks third in home runs hit (166) in all of MLB. They have a collective .255 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 947 total hits and seventh in MLB action scoring 539 runs.
- In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Angels this season, Woo has a 3.86 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .222.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani
- Ohtani (9-5) will take the mound for the Angels, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 27, when he allowed one hit in nine scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.51, a 3.12 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.077.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his 12th consecutive quality start.
- Ohtani has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.51), ninth in WHIP (1.077), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Shohei Ohtani vs. Mariners
- The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a .234 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.398) and 129 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Mariners in two games, and they have gone 6-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over 11 innings.
