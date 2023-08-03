Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:36 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- .163 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on August 3 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .239.
- Hernandez is batting .238 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 62.6% of his games this season (67 of 107), with more than one hit 27 times (25.2%).
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 of 107 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.227
|AVG
|.250
|.276
|OBP
|.299
|.398
|SLG
|.412
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|31
|78/13
|K/BB
|65/12
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (9-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 156 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed nine scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 29-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.51), ninth in WHIP (1.077), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
