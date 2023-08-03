Gleyber Torres and Alex Bregman will be among the star attractions when the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 148 total home runs.

New York ranks 18th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 467 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees' .301 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

Yankees batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York's 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.242).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 138 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Houston is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 518 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Houston has the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Schmidt is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Schmidt will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 frames per outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (7-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Javier has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays W 7-2 Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. J.P. France 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Rays W 17-4 Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away J.P. France Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty

