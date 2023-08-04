Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle with 74 hits, batting .231 this season with 34 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 94 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has driven in a run in 27 games this year (28.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (42.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.238
|AVG
|.222
|.304
|OBP
|.316
|.446
|SLG
|.444
|17
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|45/15
|K/BB
|51/21
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers (2-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.35 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.