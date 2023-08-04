The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle with 74 hits, batting .231 this season with 34 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 94 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.3% of those games.

He has homered in 13.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has driven in a run in 27 games this year (28.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (42.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .238 AVG .222 .304 OBP .316 .446 SLG .444 17 XBH 17 9 HR 8 23 RBI 22 45/15 K/BB 51/21 0 SB 0

