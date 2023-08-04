J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels and Reid Detmers on August 4 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Angels.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 102 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.5% of them.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has driven in a run in 24 games this season (23.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.266
|AVG
|.262
|.384
|OBP
|.373
|.401
|SLG
|.413
|16
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|18
|45/37
|K/BB
|37/28
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers (2-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.35 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
