Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (56-54) and the Seattle Mariners (57-52) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on August 4.
The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (7-7, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Reid Detmers (2-8, 4.35 ERA).
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Angels Player Props
|Mariners vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 70 times this season and won 38, or 54.3%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won 35 of its 63 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Seattle has scored 496 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 4-0
|Luis Castillo vs Merrill Kelly
|July 31
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|George Kirby vs Nick Pivetta
|August 1
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Bryce Miller vs Brayan Bello
|August 2
|Red Sox
|W 6-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Kutter Crawford
|August 3
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Bryan Woo vs -
|August 4
|@ Angels
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Reid Detmers
|August 5
|@ Angels
|-
|George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson
|August 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Chase Silseth
|August 8
|Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|August 9
|Padres
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Yu Darvish
|August 11
|Orioles
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson
