Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (56-54) and the Seattle Mariners (57-52) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on August 4.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (7-7, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Reid Detmers (2-8, 4.35 ERA).

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 70 times this season and won 38, or 54.3%, of those games.

This season Seattle has won 35 of its 63 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Seattle has scored 496 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Mariners Schedule