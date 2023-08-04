Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will see Reid Detmers on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 13th in MLB action with 131 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Seattle's .398 slugging percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.234).

Seattle is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (496 total).

The Mariners rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.189).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (7-7 with a 2.95 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering two hits.

Castillo is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Castillo is looking for his 23rd straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the hill.

In seven of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Away Luis Castillo Merrill Kelly 7/31/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home George Kirby Nick Pivetta 8/1/2023 Red Sox L 6-4 Home Bryce Miller Brayan Bello 8/2/2023 Red Sox W 6-3 Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Bryan Woo - 8/4/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels - Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres - Home Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 8/9/2023 Padres - Home Bryan Woo Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson

