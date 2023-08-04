On Friday, August 4, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (57-52) visit Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (56-54) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET.

The Mariners are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Angels (+100). An 8-run total has been set in this contest.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (7-7, 2.95 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (2-8, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Mariners' game versus the Angels but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Mariners (-120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Angels with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.33.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 38 (54.3%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have a 35-28 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Angels have won in 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Angels have won 20 of 43 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+170) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Ty France 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+195) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win AL West +2500 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.