C.J. Cron takes a 13-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (56-54) game versus the Seattle Mariners (57-52), at 9:38 PM ET on Friday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (7-7) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (2-8) will get the nod for the Angels.

Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (7-7, 2.95 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (2-8, 4.35 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will send Castillo (7-7) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing two hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 2.95, a 4.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.020.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 22 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Luis Castillo vs. Angels

The Angels are batting .255 this season, ninth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .444 (fifth in the league) with 167 home runs.

The Angels have gone 8-for-43 with four doubles, two home runs and three RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers (2-8) takes the mound first for the Angels in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.

Detmers has five quality starts this year.

Detmers has pitched five or more innings in a game 14 times this season entering this matchup.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reid Detmers vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and ranks 13th in home runs hit (131) in all of MLB. They have a collective .234 batting average, and are 24th in the league with 857 total hits and 14th in MLB action scoring 496 runs.

Detmers has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven against the Mariners this season.

