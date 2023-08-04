Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France -- batting .278 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on August 4 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 26 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .251.
- France has gotten a hit in 65 of 106 games this season (61.3%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (26.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- France has had an RBI in 31 games this season (29.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|48
|.251
|AVG
|.251
|.329
|OBP
|.318
|.412
|SLG
|.318
|22
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|28
|RBI
|12
|42/15
|K/BB
|40/10
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Detmers (2-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
