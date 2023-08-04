Ty France -- batting .278 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on August 4 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 26 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .251.

France has gotten a hit in 65 of 106 games this season (61.3%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (26.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

France has had an RBI in 31 games this season (29.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 48 .251 AVG .251 .329 OBP .318 .412 SLG .318 22 XBH 11 6 HR 1 28 RBI 12 42/15 K/BB 40/10 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings