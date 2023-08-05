After the first round of the Wyndham Championship, Byeong-Hun An is currently second with a score of -7.

Looking to bet on Byeong-Hun An at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Byeong-Hun An Insights

An has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 16 rounds.

An has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, An has finished in the top five once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, An has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

An will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -6 279 0 20 2 3 $2.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In An's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 19th.

An made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,019.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

An will take to the 7,131-yard course this week at Sedgefield Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,287 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

An's Last Time Out

An finished in the 35th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 72nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

An was better than 89% of the field at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

An did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, An had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

An's three birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the field average of 3.4.

At that most recent tournament, An's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.1).

An finished The Open Championship recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but An finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards An Odds to Win: +800

All statistics in this article reflect An's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

