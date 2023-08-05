J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Angels.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
- Crawford has had a hit in 66 of 103 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.2%).
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has driven home a run in 24 games this year (23.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 45 games this year (43.7%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.266
|AVG
|.266
|.384
|OBP
|.376
|.401
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|18
|45/37
|K/BB
|37/29
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Anderson (5-2 with a 4.98 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 19th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.98, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
