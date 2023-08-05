Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (56-55) taking on the Seattle Mariners (58-52) at 9:07 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (9-8, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Tyler Anderson (5-2, 4.98 ERA).
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Mariners have won 39 out of the 71 games, or 54.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Seattle has entered 51 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 27-24 in those contests.
- The Mariners have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 505 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|George Kirby vs Nick Pivetta
|August 1
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Bryce Miller vs Brayan Bello
|August 2
|Red Sox
|W 6-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Kutter Crawford
|August 3
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Bryan Woo vs -
|August 4
|@ Angels
|W 9-7
|Luis Castillo vs Reid Detmers
|August 5
|@ Angels
|-
|George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson
|August 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Chase Silseth
|August 8
|Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|August 9
|Padres
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Yu Darvish
|August 11
|Orioles
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson
|August 12
|Orioles
|-
|TBA vs TBA
