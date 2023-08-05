How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
George Kirby gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 135 total home runs.
- Seattle's .402 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Seattle has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (505 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 20th in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.191).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kirby (9-8) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Kirby is trying to pick up his 16th quality start of the season.
- Kirby heads into this game with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Nick Pivetta
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brayan Bello
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kutter Crawford
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|-
|8/4/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Reid Detmers
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Chase Silseth
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|-
|-
