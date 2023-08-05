George Kirby gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 135 total home runs.

Seattle's .402 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (505 total runs).

The Mariners rank 20th in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.191).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Kirby (9-8) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Kirby is trying to pick up his 16th quality start of the season.

Kirby heads into this game with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Home George Kirby Nick Pivetta 8/1/2023 Red Sox L 6-4 Home Bryce Miller Brayan Bello 8/2/2023 Red Sox W 6-3 Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Bryan Woo - 8/4/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels - Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres - Home Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 8/9/2023 Padres - Home Bryan Woo Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home - -

