The Seattle Mariners (58-52) will look to Julio Rodriguez when they visit Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (56-55) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, August 5. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:07 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +115 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.43 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (5-2, 4.98 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 39, or 54.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a 27-24 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have won in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win 12 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+125)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win AL West +1800 - 3rd

