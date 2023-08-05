Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Angels on August 5, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Shohei Ohtani, Julio Rodriguez and others when the Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has put up 112 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 26 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.315/.425 on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 98 hits with 25 doubles, nine home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .266/.380/.407 so far this year.
- Crawford has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with five walks.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 3
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Tyler Anderson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Anderson Stats
- The Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-2) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Anderson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 30
|6.1
|7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|5
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 16
|3.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 7
|4.1
|4
|3
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 1
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 126 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 71 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashing .310/.413/.683 on the year.
- Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .424 with two doubles, four home runs, nine walks and five RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 3
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 31
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 26 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI (97 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .251/.311/.451 so far this season.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
