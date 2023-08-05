On Saturday, August 5, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (7-19) host the Seattle Storm (6-20) one game after Diana Taurasi put up 42 points in the Mercury's 91-71 victory over the Dream. This contest airs on NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video at 10:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Mercury have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Storm have compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Phoenix has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Seattle has covered the spread 12 times this season (12-9 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Mercury games have hit the over 10 out of 25 times this season.

In the Storm's 25 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

