Storm vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 5
On Saturday, August 5, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (7-19) host the Seattle Storm (6-20) one game after Diana Taurasi put up 42 points in the Mercury's 91-71 victory over the Dream. This contest airs on NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video at 10:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup.
Storm vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercury Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mercury (-3.5)
|159.5
|-155
|+130
|BetMGM
|Mercury (-3.5)
|159.5
|-155
|+130
|PointsBet
|Mercury (-3.5)
|159.5
|-165
|+125
|Tipico
|Mercury (-2.5)
|162.5
|-145
|+115
Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Mercury have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Storm have compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Phoenix has covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Seattle has covered the spread 12 times this season (12-9 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Mercury games have hit the over 10 out of 25 times this season.
- In the Storm's 25 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
