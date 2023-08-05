The Phoenix Mercury (6-19) will host the Seattle Storm (6-20) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 84 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Storm vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Seattle is 13-12-0 against the spread this season.

Seattle has played 25 games this year, and 11 of them have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm are the third-worst team in the league in points scored (78.2 per game) and ninth in points allowed (84.4).

On the glass, Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (33.8 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (36.5 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Storm are third-worst in the league in committing them (14.3 per game). And they are ranked fourth in forcing them (13.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.8). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

In 2023 the Storm are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.9 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.7%).

In 2023, Seattle has attempted 63.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 68.3% of Seattle's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 31.7% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.