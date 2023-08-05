On Saturday, Ty France (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has 26 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .252.

France has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this season (66 of 107), with at least two hits 28 times (26.2%).

In seven games this year, he has homered (6.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 32 games this season (29.9%), France has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.9% of his games this year (47 of 107), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 49 .251 AVG .253 .329 OBP .324 .412 SLG .333 22 XBH 12 6 HR 2 28 RBI 15 42/15 K/BB 41/12 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings