The Denver Broncos at the moment have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver compiled a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.

On offense, Denver ranked 21st in the with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Broncos won only once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his throws, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Also, Wilson ran for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Josey Jewell helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6000 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +20000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2500 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2200 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2500 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

