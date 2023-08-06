Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Josh Rojas (hitting .069 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .221 with 13 doubles and 18 walks.
- In 47.5% of his 59 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 59 games this season.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 18 games this season (30.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.2% of his games this season (19 of 59), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|1
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|2/0
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Silseth gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
