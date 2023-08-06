Mike Ford returns to action for the Seattle Mariners against Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles AngelsAugust 6 at 4:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 1, when he went 0-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .231 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

Ford has gotten a hit in 19 of 47 games this season (40.4%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (14.9%).

He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ford has driven home a run in 15 games this year (31.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 13 of 47 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .241 AVG .222 .302 OBP .288 .517 SLG .528 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 24/4 K/BB 27/6 0 SB 0

