Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Mike Ford returns to action for the Seattle Mariners against Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles AngelsAugust 6 at 4:07 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 1, when he went 0-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Mariners vs Angels
|Mariners vs Angels Odds
|Mariners vs Angels Prediction
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .231 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
- Ford has gotten a hit in 19 of 47 games this season (40.4%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (14.9%).
- He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ford has driven home a run in 15 games this year (31.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 13 of 47 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.241
|AVG
|.222
|.302
|OBP
|.288
|.517
|SLG
|.528
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|24/4
|K/BB
|27/6
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels are sending Silseth (3-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.