Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .564 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the mound, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (75) this season while batting .225 with 35 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 54 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has homered in 14 games this season (14.4%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (28.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (13.4%).
- He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.238
|AVG
|.212
|.304
|OBP
|.309
|.446
|SLG
|.436
|17
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|23
|45/15
|K/BB
|58/23
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering one hit.
- In 48 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.