J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 67 of 105 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has homered in 10 games this season (9.5%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 25 games this year (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 47 of 105 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.266
|AVG
|.259
|.384
|OBP
|.373
|.401
|SLG
|.416
|16
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|19
|45/37
|K/BB
|40/31
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Padres are sending Martinez (5-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing only one hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 48 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
