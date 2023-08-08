Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (9-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 23rd start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

The 26-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.071 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 6.0 5 3 3 5 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 28 6.1 9 2 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 5.0 8 5 5 5 1 vs. Twins Jul. 17 5.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Astros Jul. 9 7.0 3 1 1 6 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 36 walks and 62 RBI (117 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He has a .257/.321/.433 slash line on the season.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Aug. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Angels Aug. 4 2-for-3 2 1 2 6 0 at Angels Aug. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has recorded 99 hits with 25 doubles, 10 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .263/.379/.408 on the year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Aug. 6 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Aug. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 4 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soto Stats

Soto has 108 hits with 25 doubles, 24 home runs and 99 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.419/.523 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Aug. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

