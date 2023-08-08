Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Padres on August 8, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Gilbert Stats
- Logan Gilbert (9-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 23rd start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
- The 26-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.071 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 2
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|3
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 28
|6.1
|9
|2
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 17
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Astros
|Jul. 9
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 36 walks and 62 RBI (117 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.
- He has a .257/.321/.433 slash line on the season.
- Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Angels
|Aug. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has recorded 99 hits with 25 doubles, 10 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .263/.379/.408 on the year.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Aug. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 3
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 108 hits with 25 doubles, 24 home runs and 99 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.419/.523 so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
