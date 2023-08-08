The Seattle Mariners (60-52) and San Diego Padres (55-58) square off in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series victory over the Angels, and the Padres a series loss to the Dodgers.

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (9-5) for the Mariners and Nick Martinez (5-4) for the Padres.

Mariners vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (9-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Martinez - SD (5-4, 3.68 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will hand the ball to Gilbert (9-5) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 22 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has made 22 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Logan Gilbert vs. Padres

The Padres have scored 525 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They have 906 hits, 23rd in baseball, with 148 home runs (ninth in the league).

The Padres have gone 3-for-23 with three doubles and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Martínez

The Padres are sending Martinez (5-4) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up just one hit.

The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 48 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.

Martinez has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Martinez is trying to secure his fourth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He is looking to make his fourth straight appearance with no earned runs surrendered.

