On Tuesday, Mike Ford (hitting .103 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .226 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks.

Ford has had a hit in 19 of 48 games this year (39.6%), including multiple hits seven times (14.6%).

He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Ford has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (12.5%).

In 13 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .241 AVG .213 .302 OBP .286 .517 SLG .507 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 24/4 K/BB 29/7 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings