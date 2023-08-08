Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Mike Ford (hitting .103 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .226 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks.
- Ford has had a hit in 19 of 48 games this year (39.6%), including multiple hits seven times (14.6%).
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (12.5%).
- In 13 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.241
|AVG
|.213
|.302
|OBP
|.286
|.517
|SLG
|.507
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|11
|24/4
|K/BB
|29/7
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Martinez (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering one hit.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 48 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.